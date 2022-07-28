Enter a time warp at the Black Country pubs which date back hundreds of years

The Mill at Worston's beer garden.

Last week we showcased some classic watering holes across the region which are filled with character and ideal places for some great pub food or a cool pint on a summer's day.

Well, we've gone and found some more. Many date back hundreds of years, while one even has the machinery of an old water mill inside it.

If there are any classic pubs from the Black Country or Staffordshire that we've not included, let us know!

The Vine, Stafford

PIC FROM Hansons Auctioneers / Caters News - (PICTURED:Old bed and breakfast receipt ) - A bed and breakfast receipt dating back 250 years has been discovered in a chest of drawers. The handwritten paper receipt is dated January 23, 1767 and comes to a grand total of twelve shillings and tuppence. The overnight stay at The Vine Hotel in Stafford, which includes two suppers, two breakfasts, ale, servants and even some hay for the horses, was discovered under the lining in a chest of drawers by Hansons Auctioneers.The 250-year-old receipt, which was written on plain paper and folded up, was made seven years into the reign of mad King George III and 22 years before the French Revolution. SEE CATERS COPY

Listed as The Saracen's Head in 1606, the oldest pub in Stafford is thought to have been standing long before that. It was renamed The Vine in 1763. A small bit of history was unlocked five years ago when a receipt was found in surprisingly good condition in a chest of drawers. It dated back to 1767, and listed the prices for supper, breakfast, servants and fuel for the horses.

Today; the pub still serves as a hotel, restaurant and bar, where visitors enjoy classic pub grub and drinks deals too, which can be enjoyed in the beer garden.

Their opening times are Monday to Saturday, 12pm - 11pm, and Sunday; 12 - 10.30pm.

The Swan, Willenhall

The Swan, Willenhall.

Run by Rachel Stanton, The Swan was built in 1830. The landlady said that it had never achieved a food hygiene rating of five until she took the reins.

"Everyone's welcome here, families and children, we have a lovely park in the garden with swings and slides, and the adults can enjoy a cold drink in the beer garden too," she said.

"It's a lovely atmosphere where everyone gets along with each other."

Its opening hours are Monday - Wednesday from 3pm - 9pm; Thursday from 3pm - 8pm; Friday from 3pm - 10.30pm; Saturday all day; and Sunday 11.30am - 8pm.

The Bell and Bear, Rowley Regis

The Bell & Bear, Rowley Regis.

A framed poster mounted on the wall reveals the long history of this pub. It originated 400 years ago as an Elizabethan farmhouse, and was featured in a map from 1775. Their Facebook page promises 'real ales, real food, and real people.'

It seems like it's all happening at The Bell and Bear, from pop-up cinemas to their much-loved roast dinners, and live music to beer gardens with a view.

They're open Monday to Wednesday from 12pm - 10pm, and Thursday to Sunday from 12pm - 11pm.

The Holly Bush, Salt

The Holly Bush, Salt.

The website reveals it's one of the oldest pubs in England, and the thatched roof certainly makes one believe it.

The landlord, Ben Knowles, said he and his team are extremely proud of the Holly Bush at Salt: "It’s a wonderful, quirky, historic building with its beams, log burners and thatched roof. It’s the quintessential Great British country pub."

After recently being renovated, the Holly Bush is more popular than ever, with hundreds of excellent reviews from visitors praising the 'best Sunday lunch in the land' and 'great speciality cider'.

Their opening times are Monday to Friday; 12pm - 11pm, Saturday from 9am - 11pm; and on Sunday 9am - 10.30pm.

The Old Still, Wolverhampton

The Old Still Inn, Wolverhampton

Sitting on King Street in the heart of the city, The Old Still is said to be traced back to the late 18th century, by a fan on Tripadvisor. Reasonably priced beer and bingo nights is what keeps their customers coming back again and again.

The Old Still's opening times are 10am - 10pm every day of the week. Simple.

The Mill at Worston, Stafford

The mill inside The Mill!

The Mill at Worston is a 208-year-old converted water mill with a scenic beer garden.

Co-owner of the eccentric pub, Neil Washington, said: "It’s a lovely place and we’re very proud of it. It dates back to 1814, and still has the mill machinery inside the bar."