Enter a time warp at the Black Country pubs which date back hundreds of years

Last week we showcased some classic watering holes across the region which are filled with character and ideal places for some great pub food or a cool pint on a summer's day.
Well, we've gone and found some more. Many date back hundreds of years, while one even has the machinery of an old water mill inside it.
If there are any classic pubs from the Black Country or Staffordshire that we've not included, let us know!
The Vine, Stafford
Listed as The Saracen's Head in 1606, the oldest pub in Stafford is thought to have been standing long before that. It was renamed The Vine in 1763. A small bit of history was unlocked five years ago when a receipt was found in surprisingly good condition in a chest of drawers. It dated back to 1767, and listed the prices for supper, breakfast, servants and fuel for the horses.
Today; the pub still serves as a hotel, restaurant and bar, where visitors enjoy classic pub grub and drinks deals too, which can be enjoyed in the beer garden.
Their opening times are Monday to Saturday, 12pm - 11pm, and Sunday; 12 - 10.30pm.
The Swan, Willenhall
Run by Rachel Stanton, The Swan was built in 1830. The landlady said that it had never achieved a food hygiene rating of five until she took the reins.
"Everyone's welcome here, families and children, we have a lovely park in the garden with swings and slides, and the adults can enjoy a cold drink in the beer garden too," she said.
"It's a lovely atmosphere where everyone gets along with each other."
Its opening hours are Monday - Wednesday from 3pm - 9pm; Thursday from 3pm - 8pm; Friday from 3pm - 10.30pm; Saturday all day; and Sunday 11.30am - 8pm.
The Bell and Bear, Rowley Regis
A framed poster mounted on the wall reveals the long history of this pub. It originated 400 years ago as an Elizabethan farmhouse, and was featured in a map from 1775. Their Facebook page promises 'real ales, real food, and real people.'
It seems like it's all happening at The Bell and Bear, from pop-up cinemas to their much-loved roast dinners, and live music to beer gardens with a view.
They're open Monday to Wednesday from 12pm - 10pm, and Thursday to Sunday from 12pm - 11pm.
The Holly Bush, Salt
The website reveals it's one of the oldest pubs in England, and the thatched roof certainly makes one believe it.
The landlord, Ben Knowles, said he and his team are extremely proud of the Holly Bush at Salt: "It’s a wonderful, quirky, historic building with its beams, log burners and thatched roof. It’s the quintessential Great British country pub."
After recently being renovated, the Holly Bush is more popular than ever, with hundreds of excellent reviews from visitors praising the 'best Sunday lunch in the land' and 'great speciality cider'.
Their opening times are Monday to Friday; 12pm - 11pm, Saturday from 9am - 11pm; and on Sunday 9am - 10.30pm.
The Old Still, Wolverhampton
Sitting on King Street in the heart of the city, The Old Still is said to be traced back to the late 18th century, by a fan on Tripadvisor. Reasonably priced beer and bingo nights is what keeps their customers coming back again and again.
The Old Still's opening times are 10am - 10pm every day of the week. Simple.
The Mill at Worston, Stafford
The Mill at Worston is a 208-year-old converted water mill with a scenic beer garden.
Co-owner of the eccentric pub, Neil Washington, said: "It’s a lovely place and we’re very proud of it. It dates back to 1814, and still has the mill machinery inside the bar."
The Mill is open from 12pm - 11pm, Monday to Friday, 9am - 11pm on Saturday and 9am - 10:30pm on Sunday.