Wolverhampton locals still have time to nominate their Young Citizen of the Year

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Now in its 11th year, the awards recognise the achievements of young people in the city who have gone the extra mile to help others.

Previous winners include youngsters who have raised funds for charity, supported other members of their community, and made a difference to the people around them.

The awards, which are run by the Rotary clubs of Wolverhampton, were launched in memory of Tom Warren, a former Rotarian and the city's Education Director for a quarter of a century.

Wolves captain Maximilian Kilman with previous winners Luis Enache, Imane Sbihi, Eva Abley and Mel Eves from the Young Citizen of the Year Committee.

Vice chairman of the organising committee, former Wolves player Mel Eves, said: "The Young Citizen of the Year awards have gone from strength to strength over the years.

Last year, we selected 10 young people as finalists and invited them with their guests to an awards ceremony, with many others receiving a certificate of commendation for their efforts.

"This year, we look forward to seeing plenty more fantastic nominations."

This year's awards ambassador, Wolves Captain Max Kilman, said: "Young people who use their initiative and show kindness to others deserve to be recognised, so I am very pleased to support the awards."

There are two age categories for the awards, 13-18 and 19-25. Anyone can nominate candidates but those put forward must live, go to school or work in Wolverhampton.

For more details and to make a nomination, visit here by 31 May 2024.

Councillor Chris Burden, the City of Wolverhampton Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said: "The Young Citizen of the Year award is a fantastic opportunity to acknowledge young people in our city who go above and beyond in what they do.

"I would encourage anybody who knows a young person who has put others first to nominate them for this fantastic award.”

This year’s awards are backed by the council, Collins Aerospace, Wolves Foundation, the Express & Star, Carvers Building Supplies, the James Beattie Charitable Trust and West Midlands Magazines.

A ceremony will take place later this year to reveal the winners of these prestigious awards.