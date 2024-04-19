Magnitude 1.5 earthquake recorded near Shropshire-Staffordshire border
A mini earthquake happened near Newport earlier this week it has been confirmed.
By David Tooley
The British Geological Survey says that a magnitude 1.5 quake was recorded 7 km under an area near Puleston Hill, off the Chester Road, at 5.43pm on Wednesday .
Such small quakes are reasonably common across the UK and this one happened in a rural area near the River Meese.
Anyone who thinks they felt it can record the fact here on the BGS website.