Cat owners warned of new law being introduced this summer which could land them a fine

White Cross Vets, which has practices in Tividale, Bloxwich, Wolverhampton and Kings Heath, have issued a reminder for cat owners that a new law will require all cats to be microchipped in a bid to prevent more of them becoming lost or involved in an accident.

The new law will come into action from June 10 this year, when all cats in England will have to be microchipped by the time they reach 20 weeks of age, and their contact details stored and kept up to date in a pet microchipping database.

Any owners found not to have microchipped their cat will have 21 days to have one implanted, or they could face a fine of up to £500.

Tom Ward, a vet from the practice, said: "Every week we see cats that are lost or have been involved in accidents, and when they have a microchip, it makes it much easier to reunite them with their owners.

"Without a microchip, all too often cats end up in rehoming centres, which are often flooded with lost cats. Many of these were once beloved pets, but if they haven’t got a microchip, it can be difficult to find their owners, who are left wondering what happened to them.

"This legislation is therefore very good news for cats and it’s worth noting that the rules also apply to cats that live indoors.

"Microchips last a lifetime and our clinics are currently microchipping cats at a reduced price, or they're free as part of our Complete Wellness Plan. They're about the size of a grain of rice and are inserted under the skin in a quick process that takes just a few seconds.

"Each chip has a unique serial number and whenever a lost pet is brought into us, we can scan it and cross-reference it against a pet database to obtain the owner’s details. However, this also means it’s vital that owners remember to update their details if they move house or change their phone number."

The new law follows a similar legislation in 2016 which required all dogs to be microchipped and registered by the age of eight weeks.

Tom added: "It's made a positive difference to the country's dog population, so it's brilliant that cats will soon enjoy the same level of protection."

More information about White Cross Vets can be found at whitecrossvets.co.uk.