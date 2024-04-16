I want to make learning funny, says Horrible Histories creator on its 15th birthday

The series, based on the book series of the same name by Terry Deary, has featured comic sketches about historical figures since airing on CBBC on April 16 2009 and is known for the sarcastic rat puppet Rattus Rattus among other characters. It has led to films, including 2019’s Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans starring Sir Derek Jacobi, Submarine actor Craig Roberts and Sherlock star Rupert Graves, and 2015’s Bill with Homeland star Damian Lewis, which spoofed the life of William Shakespeare.

There has also been a spin-off game show and plays have toured the country, including a number of visits to theatres in the West Midlands and Shropshire including the Grand Theatre and Theatre Severn.

RAF Cosford where Horrible Histories held a workshop

The Horrible Histories brand has also been used for workshops at RAF Cosford Museum to help teach children about the history of flight.

Simon Welton has worked on the television series for around nine years, having entered between series six and series seven to executively produce the show with Richard Bradley.

When asked about criticism of the historical accuracy of Horrible Histories over the last 15 years, Mr Welton defended the show.