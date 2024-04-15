Champions! Inspirational Wolves team picks up Premiership title in style at St George's Park

Playing in the Staffordshire Ability Counts League, the Gold team have produced a campaign as sparkling as their name with just three defeats from their 30 fixtures, culminating in four wins and a draw from their final batch of games at the home of English football.

That led to a final points return of 69, a tally 12 clear of nearest challengers Cannock United who had won the title in the previous two seasons.

"It was another great day of fixtures and a great way to finish off the season,” says Gavin Jones, Wolves Foundation’s Community &Cohesion Officer who oversees the disability football programme.

“This is the third year that the Gold team have played in the top division, and we have gone from fifth to third to winning the league, which is great progress.