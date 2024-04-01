Wolves Foundation promotes the importance of looking after your mental health

April has been designated Stress Awareness Month by the Stress Management Society, offering a reminder of the importance of coping with the negative aspects of stress and how successfully managing it can lead to a healthy lifestyle.

So many of Wolves Foundation’s projects both from the health and wellbeing department and other areas of the charity aim to improve both mental and physical health which, in doing so, will naturally reduce stress.

Head 4 Health is a flagship project offering adults and the opportunity to take part in physical activities and workshops to improve their mental health, but also to share their own thoughts and experiences and find support from other members of the group.

Within that, the Foundation has worked closely with the Mental Health Foundation including putting together a booklet offering techniques on improving health and wellbeing.