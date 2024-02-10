Micro artist Willard Wigan's latest artwork – a golden dragon smaller than a matchstick head

Willard Wigan, from Wednesfield in Wolverhampton, hand-crafted a red-eyed dragon made from a single piece of gold smaller than the head of a matchstick.

He used microscopic hardened steel to shape the waves of the mystical creature, and it took four months to complete.

The artwork is smaller than the head of a matchstick

Mr Wigan, 66, said: "I did it to celebrate Lunar New Year . It can be there as a celebration and as a symbol of strength, resilience and determination."

The creature is apt as the Lunar New Year, which falls on February 10, will celebrate the Year of the Dragon.

Mr Wigan, who grew up on the Ashmore Park estate, admits his latest creation is "the hardest thing I've ever done" and has no intention of recreating this piece.

"I will never attempt that again because it was a nightmare to do," he explained.