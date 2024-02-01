Lifeboat station at popular North Wales resort closed due to 'disharmony' among crew

All volunteers at Pwllheli RNLI station have been told that volunteering arrangements with the crew are ending.

In a letter to the members of the crew, the RNLI said that it was not safe to run the operational lifeboat service while there was "ongoing division, disharmony and an absence of station leadership".

North Wales Live reported there had been "a serious breakdown in relationships between operational crew members".

The statement read: "Resignations of key station personnel has led to the RNLI reaching the difficult decision to now reset operational personnel at Pwllheli Lifeboat Station. Whilst it is recognised that many of the volunteers at Pwllheli remain committed to saving lives at sea, it is unsafe to run an operational lifeboat service with ongoing distrust, disharmony, and an absence of station leadership.

"As a result, the RNLI has ended volunteering arrangements with all operational crew. This decision has not been taken lightly but is considered necessary to move forward with an inclusive and sustainable lifeboat station at Pwllheli for many years to come.

"The sea is a demanding environment, and it takes a deep level of trust between crew members to save lives at sea. We are incredibly grateful to all our volunteers at Pwllheli for their service and commitment, however, have been faced with an incredibly complex situation.

"We are committed to providing a duty of care to our staff and volunteers and those we rescue to create a cohesive environment where everyone feels safe and respected.

"The RNLI is committed to Pwllheli Lifeboat Station and is focussed on working collaboratively with those volunteers who are willing to commit to rebuilding the team. Those who would like to be part of the future of Pwllheli Lifeboat Station have been invited to express their interest and discuss the possibility of re-establishing their volunteering relationship.

"During this time, effective rescue cover in the area is being provided by neighbouring RNLI lifeboat stations. Cover is being provided by all-weather lifeboats situated at Porthdinllaen and Barmouth, with support from the Atlantic 85 lifeboats at Abersoch and Criccieth, the fastest lifeboats in the RNLI’s coastal fleet."