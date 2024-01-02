Waiting list for new electric Range Rover – with the West Midlands at the heart of its production

And the West Midlands is at the heart of the development.

It will be designed, engineered and built on the flexible Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA) in Solihull, alongside existing mild and plug-in hybrid Range Rover vehicles.

And, for the first time, batteries and EDUs will be built and assembled at JLR’s new Electric Propulsion Manufacturing Centre in Wolverhampton as Range Rover electrifies ahead of its 2039 net-zero carbon ambition.

Prototypes are now being subjected to one of the most rigorous engineering sign-off programmes ever – to confirm capability spanning extreme temperatures, all conditions and every terrain – and of course wading through up to 850mm deep water.

Officially teased for the first time to coincide with the waiting list for this new SUV opening, the Range Rover Electric is expected to closely resemble conventionally-powered versions but will get a range of unique touches to set it apart.

These include a specific grille that is more ‘closed’ than petrol and diesel Range Rovers, along with a sliding charging flap. Specific wheel designs with an ‘EV’ emblem have also been displayed.

Land Rover says its first EV is the ‘most anticipated Range Rover of recent times’, and though it has not revealed any official powertrain or range details, it has said that performance will be ‘comparable to a flagship Range Rover V8’ – which produces a generous 606bhp. A range of more than 300 miles is likely, with a huge battery likely to be used.

Prototypes of the Range Rover Electric are already on the road, with testing said to be taking place everywhere from ‘Sweden to Dubai’.

Thomas Muller, executive director of product engineering of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), says it will be the ‘quietest and most refined Range Rover’.

Mr Muller added: “The magic ingredients that underpin the success of Range Rover remain unchanged: timeless, reductionist design, a serene cabin and go-anywhere capability – but now offered with zero tailpipe emissions.

“And as repeated throughout history, the Range Rover will continue to set the standard. The first of its type. An electric luxury SUV that can deliver on the Range Rover promise. A true global luxury product, as yet unseen in the industry.”

The firm is ensuring that the Range Rover’s typical off-roading ability isn’t lost with this electric model and has said that its towing ability, wading and all-terrain technology will ‘surpass all other electric SUVs’.

Geraldine Ingham, Managing Director, Range Rover, added: “Since going on sale in 2021 the latest generation Range Rover has set a new benchmark for desirability. Across the globe, we’re seeing the highest levels of client demand in our 53-year history.

“As a result of this unprecedented success story, we’re now opening the official waiting list for the opportunity to be among the first to place a pre-order for the most anticipated Range Rover of recent times.”