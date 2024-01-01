Wolves Foundation making a difference over Christmas

And it was party time for people of all ages!

For younger fans, the Foundation’s first ever Santa Dash was a huge success as supporters took the opportunity to complete ‘five Golden rings’ of the Molineux pitch, while Santa hot-footed it from there to also attended the Healthy Goals Christmas party, for pre-school children and their families.

There was a special ‘Kicksmas’ event for girls who attend the Foundation’s Premier League Kicks initiative, as well as an event staged at the Fifth Avenue Community Centre in Low Hill via the Active Through Football scheme.

For participants of slightly more advanced years, the Wolves Elders enjoyed an excellent festive get-together whilst several different strands came together to deliver a pre-Christmas meal for Molineux Memories, the group for people with dementia and their carers.

Needing to raise funds for the event, health officer Steve Maiden helped organise a Q&A night with Wolves legends at the Harp Pub in Albrighton.

The pub kindly donated food for the event which saw John Richards, Steve Daley, Phil Parkes and Willie Carr answering fans’ questions.

From the money raised, it was more than enough to put on a meal at Molineux, as Maiden explains.

Wolves Foundation's festive get-together

“We wanted to put on a Christmas lunch for the Molineux Memories group to celebrate another good year,” he says.

“The Wolves legends said they would help us raise some money, the Harp kindly let us their facilities and put some food on, and the night was a great success.

“The head chef at Molineux Luke Hitchins then gave up his own time to cook the meal for no extra charge, also making a 93rd birthday cake for Edna, one of our long-term participants at Molineux Memories.

“Over 50 people then came along, including John Richards and Steve Daley, and we have had some tremendous feedback from people who attended both occasions.”

Alongside the various Christmas events the Foundation also led their annual Shoebox appeal, co-ordinating donations of new gifts and toys from the community to be distributed to local children via several different charities.

Over 500 presents were distributed, with thanks also to the help of players from Wolves Academy and vehicles provided by British Gas, already regular supporters of the Foundation’s Feed Our Pack project.

And Darlaston-born professional boxer Ben Whittaker, who used to work as a steward at Molineux, also added his own support to the appeal with the help of sponsors S&R Construction.