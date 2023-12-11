Stationery giant named a great place to work

Maped Helix in Kingswinford has been certified by the UK division of global authority on workplace culture Great Place to Work.

The latest report found that 88 per cent of employees at the Pensnett Estate factory said Maped Helix was a great place to work – well above the 54 per cent average for UK businesses.

There were five statements that every single member of staff agreed with unanimously: this is a physically safe place to work, people here are treated fairly regardless of their race, people here are treated fairly regardless of their sex, I believe management would lay people off only as a last resort and people here are treated fairly regardless of their sexual orientation.

The survey responses listed Maped Helix in the top 75 for both best workplaces for women (small) and best workplaces for wellbeing (small).

Gray Richmond, managing director at Maped Helix, said: “I am delighted that Maped Helix has again been recognised by Great Place to Work and that we have continued to improve on our overall score.

“This independent employee engagement survey gives us a chance to measure and monitor the satisfaction and happiness of our people and how they feel about the culture of wellbeing we strive to create.

“We have an amazing team here in Kingswinford as part of a truly global organisation and I am thrilled that such a large percentage of our people are enthusiastic about their jobs.

“We certainly won’t be resting on our laurels, however. As a management team we will examine all feedback carefully and look at ways we can continue to improve, fostering motivated and engaged staff.”

Maped Helix produces a wide range of design-led, innovative stationery and craft activities for school, home and office.