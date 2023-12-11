Former student takes on role as headteacher at Wolverhampton school in 'full circle' moment

Nic Anderson has officially taken the reins at Wolverhampton Grammar School (WGS), having been the Acting Head since September.

The 51-year-old is no stranger to the Compton Road school, having attended there himself as a senior school student several decades ago.

He later returned as a maths teacher and teacher in charge of boys' hockey, before taking on the role of head of lower school in 2005, in charge of years six, seven and eight.

Nic Anderson

More recently, he took the position of deputy head and as a member of the senior management team, which he has been involved with since 2009.

Mr Anderson, whose children also attended the school, described his new role as headteacher as a "full circle" moment.

He said: "I am touched and thrilled to have been offered this opportunity to become the new permanent head of Wolverhampton Grammar School.

"WGS is so dear to me and has been with me for the best part of my life. I can’t imagine a greater honour than to be asked to lead WGS into its next exciting chapter.

"My journey from being a boy at school here, through to my adult teaching career and seeing my own children become WGS students, has come full circle. It is with the utmost pride that I take up my headship."

The announcement of the school's newly appointed headteacher comes just days after it was named one of the best independent schools in the West Midlands by The Sunday Times' Parent Power Guide 2024.

Mr Anderson added: "Wolverhampton Grammar School is on an upward trajectory and I am so excited to take up the helm of this incredible school that has recently been recognised in the top 10 independent schools for academic performance in the West Midlands, by the Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2024.

"I will continue to dedicate my time to ensuring that our students have access to the best teaching and learning and that our GCSE and A-level results continue to be region-leading and surpass national averages."