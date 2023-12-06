Andy Street says next West Midlands Mayor will get PCC powers

The Conservative mayor tweeted this evening that his request for additional responsibilities had been granted by the Home Secretary James Cleverley.

He said in the tweet crime had rocketed and the region could no longer go on like this. West Midlands Police was placed in special measures last month.

His tweet read: "My request for the Mayor to take on Police and Crime Commissioner powers from May has been agreed by the Home Secretary tonight. Crime has doubled in eight years and our force is now in special measures.

Mayors in Manchester, London and West Yorkshire are already responsible for the governance and budgets of their police forces.

But present West Midlands PCC Simon Foster hit back in a series of hard hitting tweets saying: "The government has an appalling/dreadful/shocking record when it comes to how it has treated policing in the West Mids for the past 13 years.

"The last thing the people I represent need is a representative of that government taking on responsibility for policing governance in the West Midlands.

"I believe in a democratically elected, directly accountable PCC. Preventing, tackling and reducing crime is my top priority

"It will not be the Mayor’s top priority. He will appoint one of his friends to take on PCC functions based on political patronage.