It's the Wombles of Walsall! Litter picking pupils clean up Darlaston

Children from St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School in Darlaston were shocked at the mess around their school, virtually all of it dropped by adults.

The most commonly collected items were discarded beer and lager cans, alcohol bottles, disposable vapes and cigarette butts.

A group of around 60 pupils from years five and six took part in the exercise along with staff and parent volunteers.

Walsall Council provided all the resources that were needed to carry out the litter pick – litter pickers, bags and protective gloves.

Its staff will also be collecting the litter that the children collected.