Walsall superstar Jorja Smith up against Slade and Sooty for Christmas Number One

She joins Cher and Sooty are among those touted as contenders for the prestigious top spot.

Internet personality LadBaby has officially stood down, following their record-breaking streak of five chart-topping festive singles.

The official Christmas number one is a British institution and has previously been secured by musical talent that includes The Beatles, Spice Girls, Boney M and Ed Sheeran.

Every year a host of classic Christmas songs re-enter the charts, meaning festive tracks such as Slade's Merry Xmas Everybody or Last Christmas from Wham! could make it to number one.

Other festive tracks known to climb the singles chart in December include Fairytale Of New York by The Pogues featuring Kirsty MacColl, Sir Elton John's Step Into Christmas and Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You.

A number of new Christmas-themed releases could out shine the classics, however.

R&B singer Smith, 26, who recently released her album Falling Or Flying, has come out with a cover of East 17's Stay Another Day.