Man guilty of 'point blank' murder outside football stadium

Damaine Sculley, aged 30, was convicted at Birmingham Crown Court of killing Tyrone Dorsett from Telford, who was shot dead at 'point blank range' near Birmingham City's stadium on April 15, 2018.

The jury took a week to reach the verdict on Sculley but returned one of not guilty on Milton Williams, of Tipton, today.

Sculley, from Greenfield Road, Great Barr, and Williams were accused of being part of an opposing group of three, along with another unidentified male, who met Mr Dorsett in Bordesley Green that night and then shot him,

But the crown prosecution service offered no evidence on the case against Williams and he was cleared this afternoon.

Sculley will be sentenced for murder on December 21.