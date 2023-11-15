Drugs and firearms recovered as arrest made following raid on Bilston home

A team from Wolverhampton's Priority Crime Team searched the premises in Oxford Street just before 5am on Wednesday and also seized items believed to be ammunition.

A man was arrested at the property on suspicion of possessing a firearm and ammunition and possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

The 27-year-old remains in police custody as investigations continue.

The arrest was made as part of Operation Target, which sees officers use local intelligence to seize goods, carry out warrants and target offenders in a crackdown against serious and organised crime.