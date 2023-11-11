Running club members in Sedgley stride out to mark Poppy Appeal

The Sedgley Striders met together at Lanesfield British Legion, just around the corner from the Three Crowns pub where they normally assemble for Tuesday and Thursday night runs.

They were met there by British Army Veteran Chris Banks, who waved them off for their run.

Sedgley Striders ahead of their Poppy Run, pictured with Army veteran Chris Banks

The event was designed to pay respects ahead of Remembrance Sunday and also to raise money for the Royal British Legion, and ended with food and cakes at the Three Crowns.

Mr Banks served with the Staffordshire Regiment for eight years, from 1975 to 1983, followed by six years as a reservist.

He said he was touched by the effort made by the Striders' members, who are normally to be seen running around the Sedgley area in distinctive florescent yellow shirts.

Mr Banks speaks to members of Sedgley Striders ahead of their run

Mr Banks said: "I'm very pleased to meet up with them and wave them off on their run. It is so important that the sacrifice of those in the forces is acknowledged and events like this help to keep up the good work of the Royal British Legion."

Sedgley Striders member Debbie Cook organised the special run and also baked some of the cakes enjoyed by club members afterwards.

She said: "We have done many poppy runs on the nearest Thursday to to Remembrance Sunday, always running a 5k route in our poppy run t-shirts to show our support for the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

"We were honoured to be started off by Mr Banks, who served with the Staffordshire Regiment. He spoke to us about the important work of the Royal British Legion before we set off."

Sedgley Striders has been established for nine years, running for fun and catering for all abilities.

Runners meet Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Three Crowns on Dovedale Road at 7pm and new members are always welcome to come along to give it a go.