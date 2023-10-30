Firm helps with powerboat electric speed record attempt

The powerboat

A&M EDM in Mornington Road, Smethwick, has designed and manufactured an electric power converter for racer Red Walsh.

The precision engineering specialists have successfully converted his Formula 2 racing catamaran Lalotai Express to attempt the water speed record at the Coniston Powerboat Records Week which runs from Monday, October 30 to Friday, November 3.

TechTeam Racing is led by pilot Ted and his brother James Walsh and Lalotai Express is inspired by the Disney movie classic Moana.

Ted is also the lead pilot for the late speed legend Donald Campbell’s Bluebird K7, a jet engine hydroplane in which Campbell set seven world water speed records between 1955 and 1967 before he died crashing on Coniston Water. The K7 was recovered and restored, however due to a legal dispute it is not currently possible to operate the K7.

A&M’s objective was to convert a high emission tw-stroke system to electric power.

The business designed and manufactured a bolt-on adapter complete with water cooling distribution for the electric motor from a Nissan Leaf and the associated electronics.

Ted’s target is to beat the existing speed record of 88 mph and he hopes to increase it to over 100 mph.

He said: “We were working on the various technologies needed for an effective record attempt but struggling to deliver the mechanical components in anything but a 'Heath Robinson' form. A&M came on board, understood the requirements and designed and manufactured a world class, bespoke adaptor with many complex parts."

A&M’s conversion adapter has enabled the Nissan Leaf motor to be mounted on the existing racing outboard mid-section and gearcase. A&M designed and manufactured the bespoke aluminium housings and gears, utilising their five-axis machining and wire electrical discharge machining capabilities.