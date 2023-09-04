Brooke finds inspiration from star of Wolves Women

Wolves fan Brooke with Shan Turner

Young Wolves fan Brooke has increased her confidence and been able to enjoy new and exciting opportunities thanks to her school’s link up with Wolves Foundation.

And she has also found a role model in the Foundation’s Schools Officer Shan Turner, goalkeeper with Wolves Women, with Brooke a regular at the team’s matches.

Brooke’s school make use of the Premier League’s Primary Stars programme, delivered by the Foundation, which uses the appeal of the Premier League and professional football

clubs to inspire children to be active and develop important life skills.

“At first I was shy, but after working with Wolves Foundation, I am not that shy anymore,” says Brooke.

“Primary Stars has helped me become a lot more confident and I have made lots more friends.”

Designed by teachers for teachers, the curriculum-linked teaching resources support English, Maths, PSHE and PE, with topics include resilience, diversity, self-esteem and fair play, while Foundation staff work with teachers to deliver fun, educational sessions across a range of subjects.

Shan, whom, as well as being Wolves Women first choice keeper, is also a full Northern Ireland international, delivers the sessions and has worked with Brooke and her friends on also encouraging their football.

Inspired by England’s Lionesses, the girls were keen to set up their own team which saw them play at a tournament at Leeds United’s Elland Road during the summer.

“It’s been good to see how far Brooke has come along from the quiet girl she once was and how confident she now is,” says Shan.

“There has been a massive change in how she has come out of her shell – she has also become a little bit cheeky now which is nice to see!

“She and her friends helped set up an After School Club for football which eventually led to playing at a stadium of the calibre of Elland Road

“That was a really good opportunity and something that I never had the chance of when I was younger – Premier League Primary Stars gives that sort of opportunity to young

people.”

For Brooke being able to access more football thanks to Premier League’s Primary Stars initiative has been a huge positive.

“Doing after school football with Shan has made me more active and made me better as well – I really enjoy it,” she said.

“I enjoy the tournaments as well, they have made me more confident and competitive and I have got to see things I wouldn’t normally get the chance to experience.