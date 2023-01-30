Snowdonia bolthole could be yours for £50,000

The Llanfrothen cottage – perfect for a break from the hustle and bustle of life

An off-the-grid cottage on the outskirts of Snowdonia has been put on the market.

Estate agents say they have already seen interest from people in the West Midlands, who traditionally head to the Welsh mountains for some clear air.

The tiny building is set to go under the hammer with a guide price of £50,000.

Mine Cottage is a small traditional stone outbuilding set in a wooded area in Llanfrothen.

It is one of the cheapest properties on the market in North Wales and is perfect for anyone looking to get away from it all, with a small wood burner to keep warm.

The property occupies a small patch of land by the side of a small country lane off the B4410 right on the edge of Snowdonia. As well as the cottage, there is also a small summer house a few yards away.

The cottage will go to auction on April 13, just in time for the weather to turn warmer.

Estate agents expect the building to be picked up and used as a quirky holiday home.