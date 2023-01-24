Wedding prize in Valentines competition from celebrant Terrence

Terrence Mullett is giving away a free wedding or vow renewal ceremony

All couples need to do to enter is email Terrence Mullet their love story and the winners' names will be pulled out of a hat on Valentine's Day.

Terrence, a celebrant from Leintwardine, near the south Shropshire border, has had quite a change of career, after working for many years in the Army.

The 68-year-old said: "I've been a celebrant for two years but my history is in the Army. When I retired, I thought - I have got a brain in my head and I want to use it to do something decent for other people."

"The lovely thing about using a celebrant to carry out a ceremony is that it can be tailor-made exactly to the wishes of the individual, especially when it comes to location, such as a woodland setting.

"We're there for the people, it's their day, they want something their way. More and more people are turning away from traditional weddings in churches.

"Every wedding, memorial, renewal is unique, it's heart-led."

He added: "For funerals it's important to remember someone in a warm, empathetic and humorous way, to celebrate their life and everything they have achieved.

"It feels good to take that little bit of pressure off the family."

Terrence has performed several memorable weddings, including one couple who said I do and kissed, which led to the groom fainting.

"They'd only been together for about 65 years," Terrence laughed. "It was a bit of a moment, he had it down to too much drinking or first time nerves."

Terrence also performed his son's wedding, which was another eventful occasion.

He said: "It got to the point where I asked if anybody had any objections, and his uncles started shuffling about.

"My son gave them the side-eye, and his Uncle Bryn started to put his hand up in the air and stood up. We didn't know what he was going to say, but he did sit back down."

Now, after two years on the job, Terrence is offering one lucky couple the chance to save hundreds of pounds, by winning his services for their wedding ceremony or vows renewal.

"You can have two heads, three legs - it's nothing. Anyone can enter," he said. "What we want is love stories. For people to write about how they met and fell in love."

The couple will also need to give permission to Terrence to film and photograph the service, so it can be used to promote his service.

To enter the competition, send your love story to terrencemullettcivilcelebrant@outlook.com by February 12 and the winner will be pulled out of a hat on Valentine's Day.

Anyone booking a service with Terrence can also currently receive a 20 per cent discount.