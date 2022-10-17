Tributes paid to 'much-loved' bus driver who died after suffering medical episode at the wheel

The driver has now been named by colleagues as Dean Jones

Emergency services were called to Oldbury at about 7.40am on Monday after receiving reports of a bus hitting a wall at the junction of Titford Road and Wolverhampton Road.

Photos from the scene showed the red National Express West Midlands bus in the wall and hedges right outside a house.

The driver has now been named by colleagues as Dean Jones, described as "one of the top-performing drivers" at the firm.

He had also recently celebrated his 20th anniversary with National Express.

David Bradford, managing director at National Express West Midlands, said: "We are all extremely saddened by the death of Dean Jones.

"Dean was a much-loved bus driver working out of our West Bromwich garage and had recently celebrated his 20th anniversary with National Express.

"He was a friendly, well-known colleague with excellent network knowledge and great customer service.

"He enjoyed bus driving and was fantastic at his job, always speaking with passengers and colleagues with care and consideration.

"He was also one of our top-performing drivers and took great pride in his role.