Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Busker belts out tunes at train station to celebrate release of new Top Gun film

By Sunil MiddaWolverhamptonPublished:

Alastair Brown, a busker from Tettenhall in Wolverhampton, has been performing songs from the Top Gun soundtrack for commuters at Birmingham New Street Station.

Alastair Brown performing for Paramount Pictures UK
Alastair Brown performing for Paramount Pictures UK

Alastair, 34, was hired as part of a nationwide event taking place at railway stations on behalf of Paramount Pictures UK.

The event at the Atrium at Birmingham's New Street Station was held in celebration of Top Gun: Maverick releasing in cinemas nationwide.

Speaking ahead of the event, Alastair said: "It's a great opportunity to perform for Paramount Pictures.

"A dear friend Amanda saw it advertised and put my name forward to the organisers, and they then got in contact after seeing me perform.

"I will play some songs from the original Top Gun soundtrack and some fan favourite covers."

The event was held nationwide in several railway stations including Birmingham New Street, Liverpool Lime Street, London Waterloo Station and Edinburgh Waverley.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Birmingham
Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News