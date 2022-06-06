Busker belts out tunes at train station to celebrate release of new Top Gun film

Alastair Brown performing for Paramount Pictures UK

Alastair, 34, was hired as part of a nationwide event taking place at railway stations on behalf of Paramount Pictures UK.

The event at the Atrium at Birmingham's New Street Station was held in celebration of Top Gun: Maverick releasing in cinemas nationwide.

Speaking ahead of the event, Alastair said: "It's a great opportunity to perform for Paramount Pictures.

"A dear friend Amanda saw it advertised and put my name forward to the organisers, and they then got in contact after seeing me perform.

"I will play some songs from the original Top Gun soundtrack and some fan favourite covers."