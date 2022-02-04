Designs revealed for people mover shuttle to connect HS2 with city network

Architect's impression of the Automated People Mover at HS2 Interchange Station

It will connect the interchange, which will be built near Solihull, to the National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham International Station and Birmingham Airport.

HS2 gained approval for the Automated People Mover (APM) in August 2020.

Since then, HS2 has worked closely with the Urban Growth Company (UGC) in Solihull to include extra design elements.

This includes an option to modify the alignment of the APM as part of a potential major transformation of Birmingham International Station. Plans are also in place for a new commercial development and a public area on adjacent land.

A pedestrian footbridge would connect the APM stop with Birmingham International Station allowing seamless connections between HS2 Interchange Station, Birmingham International Station, the NEC and airport.

The APM will carry up to 2,100 passengers per hour in each direction on a six-minute journey along the 2.3km route. The services will run every three minutes and will travel along a viaduct for the entire route, over major obstacles such as M42, Pendigo Lake at the NEC and the West Coast Main Line.

Niki French, HS2’s deputy project client for Interchange Station, said: “The APM will connect high speed rail passengers to the classic rail network, supporting the shift from car use to public, mass transit transport, which is so important in achieving the UK’s target of net zero carbon.”

Once the proposal has been through the planning process, a decision will be taken at a later date by HS2, the UGC and the contractor appointed to build the APM as to which route will be constructed.