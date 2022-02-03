Saddlers Centre to be revamped in £36m scheme to boost footfall in town centre

The Saddlers Centre

Chiefs said the project would see the council-owned town centre site modernised and "re-purposed" to include a greater number of non-retail uses.

It would form part of the multi-million Connected Gateway scheme with the centre's railway entrance and concourse being "enhanced" under the plans.

And the major project, partly funded by Government cash, would see a new public square created on Park Street with early design work being carried out.

The aim of the scheme is to create a "landmark" arrival experience for visitors and to improve the connectivity between the bus station and railway station.

A report, set to go before cabinet members next Wednesday, said: "[The project aims] to deliver a transformative regeneration scheme in Walsall Town Centre, currently moving from initial business case and design stages through to procurement.

"The scheme will create a landmark arrival into the town centre and increase the footfall and types of uses in the area, further contributing to the recovery and future strength of the economy.

"The Connected Gateway project involves the redevelopment of the Saddlers Centre with enhanced railway gateway entrance, rail concourse and associated street works around the bus station.

"The project is reaching the stage where a contractor needs to be procured to carry out the design and build of the works."

The budget is comprised of £11.4m from the Government's Future High Streets Fund and council match-funding of £24.63m.

In September last year it was revealed the cost of the centre had plummeted in value by more than £8.5 million – with its current value standing at £3.9m.

The site was bought for £12.5m with associated costs taking it up to £13.8m, with bosses saying at the time it would help bring in much-needed income.

Conservatives opposed the deal, and after regaining control of the council in 2018, have been critical of it but said they would "sweep up the mess" they said Labour had left behind.