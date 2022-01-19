Breaking: Sandwell Conservative Councillor defects to Labour Party

Councillor Ian Chambers

Wednesbury South Councillor Ian Chambers said: "I have joined the Labour Party.

"I will continue to fight for the people of Wednesbury South and will keep working hard for make things better for the area."

Last week Councillor Chambers resigned from the Conservative Party and then rejoined.

However, having declared on social media tonight (Wednesday) he is joining the Labour Party he has effectively severed all links with the Tories.

Councillor Ian Chambers announced his defection on social media

Sandwell Labour group leader and leader of the authority Councillor Kerrie Carmichael said: "I am delighted that Councillor Ian Chambers has took the step to join the Labour Party.

"He has been a popular member who I believe holds our values."

She added: "Our councillors who have sat on committees with him have said that he is a hard working councillor who will fit in with us and our beliefs. "

She added: "I am looking forward to working with him."

Last month Sandwell Conservative leader Councillor David Fisher was forced to resign after offensive social media posts were found.

This week the Government announced it is "minded to intervene" into Sandwell Council after several years of turmoil which has seen six Labour leaders within as many years.