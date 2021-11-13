Marathon run donation helps complete school's pond project

Pictured (from left) Sarah Hall of Friends of Saxon Hill Academy, Anna Stanley and Sharon Shaw, Friends of Saxon Hill Academy.

Anna Stanley, a member of the Cannock Chase Trail Runners ran the marathon on Sunday October 3 completing the event in 4 hours 18 minutes and 25 seconds raising £690.

A volunteer at Saxon Hill Academy's Craft Barn, Anna donated all the money to Friends of Saxon Hill Academy so a pond project could be completed for its pupils who have physical and learning disabilities.

The new pond was built in the School Summer Holiday by Fusion Community Initiatives, with donations from Wooden Spoon and Pool House Advisory Group in Lichfield.

The Friends of Saxon Hill Academy wish to thank Anna very much for her donation.

Sarah Hall, Chair of Friends of Saxon Hill Academy said: "Our pupils at School are really enjoying pond dipping and learning about pond life with their Forest School teacher Nicola Purkis.

"It's lovely seeing the pupils so happy and smiling".

Saxon Hill Academy will be holding its Christmas Fayre at the school on Kings Hill Road on Saturday December 4 from 1pm to 4pm.