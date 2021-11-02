Cubs pitch in at canal project

7th Lichfield Cubs search excavated soil for bricks used in the original construction of Lock 24.

The 7th Lichfield Scout Group's Somers Pack took part in a word search challenge at Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust's Tamworth Road site recently, finding missing words in posters explaining the project.

The pack, led by Group Scout Leader Richard Taylor, also helped to collect 220-year-old bricks for recycling in the canal's restoration.

The posters, paintings by trust artist Stuart Sampson imagining the canal with restoration completed, contain brief descriptions of the work being carried out at various places along this section of the canal.

From a list of words provided, the Cubs' task was to find which of those words did not appear on any of the posters.

While half the group of Cubs were taking their turn in the words challenge, the other half sorted through spoil heaps created from excavation of the canal channel, to find bricks which had been part of the original Lock 24, for re-use.

The bricks were then cleaned up by Duke of Edinburgh Award students ready for trust volunteers building the new canal walls.

LHCRT's commitment to working with the local community, and particularly with young people, was recognised with the award of the Queen's Award for Voluntary Services, and chairperson Chris Bull is "especially keen" on fostering relationships with the Scout movement.

The Somers Pack is named after Lord Somers, who became Chief Scout after the movement's founder, Lord Baden-Powell, died.