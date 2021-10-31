Police move to reassure residents after park rape

Police at the scene in the park behind Princess Alice Drive.

Officers say they are continuing to support the woman and want to reassure residents that the investigation is "still very much ongoing" one month after the attack.

The "highly traumatic crime" happened in Princess Alice Park between 8pm and 9pm on Sunday October 3.

Police say they had originally said it happened later based on information they had gathered.

They say they are methodically going through CCTV footage in order to identify the man who is described as white, aged 20 to 35, of medium to stocky build and “extra broad” around the shoulders.

He spoke with a Birmingham accent and was wearing a grey tracksuit and black trainers.

Police believe after speaking to people in the area, that he may have been in the park in the days and possibly weeks leading up to the attack.

They say they have also checked whether there have been reports of similar attacks, and although at this time, they don’t believe there have been, they are not ruling anything out.

Superintendent Annie Miller, who is overseeing the investigation, said: “I know the local strength of feeling about this.

"People are rightly shocked that this has happened on their doorstep.

“This crime is despicable. It’s a really difficult time for the survivor and her loved ones.

"We thank everyone who has contacted us with information so far.

“Our efforts to find this man continue and we’re doing everything we can.

“Local officers continue to patrol the area, as we want women to feel safe and be safe.

"Male violence against women is not acceptable.

"We recently surveyed woman about how they feel.

"We’re listening and we are already working hard with lots of different agencies to address these issues."

Police say residents should have seen an increase in officers in the area over the last four weeks and that their presence is not to alarm but to make them feel safer.

In addition, park staff have tidied up and cut back overgrowth after people said they were scared that someone could be hiding in the bushes following the rape.

Banners Gate Rovers Street Watch volunteers have also been carrying out their patrols in the park.

Anyone wishing to join them is asked to contact police and uniform and training will be provided.

"We do still need your help," said a police spokesperson.

"If you live, work or travel near to the park, please check your CCTV, dashcam and doorbell footage.

"If you notice anything suspicious or a man matching the survivor’s description, get in touch right away or upload it to our dedicated major crimes site.

"If you can help, message us now via Live Chat on our website or call 101. Quote investigation number 20/1595275/21.