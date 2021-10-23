Women's running group hits the pavement for national stillbirth charity

Members of the Lichfield Division of This Girl Runs celebrate their run for the stillbirth and neonatal death charity SANDS.

More than 20 members of the Lichfield and Tamworth Divisions of This Girl Runs ran 5 kilometres around the city earlier this month raising £350 in support of Sands' Baby Loss Awareness Week.

It was the group's first charity run.

Coach Claire Ward said: "Sands is a charity close to the hearts of two of our ladies and the evening was certainly a most magical one.

"At the end as we were coming around Stowe Pool someone decided to set off fireworks - it was so nice."

This Girl Runs is a non competitive running group for women of all ages, abilities, shapes and sizes.

Members run at their own pace with the aim of enjoying a relaxed run together.

They meet every Thursday at the Darwin Monument on Cathedral Walk. New starters can follow an eight week course taking them from 0 to 3 kilometres, there is a 3 kilometre to 5 kilometre eight week course for women who have run a bit before and there is a 5 kilometre group.

"It’s all about having a go," said Claire.

"Our main ethos is that we are a friendly group welcoming new members, beginners or improved runners with two new beginners' groups starting this January."