Women's running group hits the pavement for national stillbirth charity

More than 20 members of the Lichfield and Tamworth Divisions of This Girl Runs ran 5 kilometres around the city earlier this month raising £350 in support of Sands' Baby Loss Awareness Week.
It was the group's first charity run.
Coach Claire Ward said: "Sands is a charity close to the hearts of two of our ladies and the evening was certainly a most magical one.
"At the end as we were coming around Stowe Pool someone decided to set off fireworks - it was so nice."
This Girl Runs is a non competitive running group for women of all ages, abilities, shapes and sizes.
Members run at their own pace with the aim of enjoying a relaxed run together.
They meet every Thursday at the Darwin Monument on Cathedral Walk. New starters can follow an eight week course taking them from 0 to 3 kilometres, there is a 3 kilometre to 5 kilometre eight week course for women who have run a bit before and there is a 5 kilometre group.
"It’s all about having a go," said Claire.
"Our main ethos is that we are a friendly group welcoming new members, beginners or improved runners with two new beginners' groups starting this January."
Details of This Girl Runs can be found thisgirlruns.club/club/lichfield