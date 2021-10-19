Missen triumphs in Lichfield Half Marathon

The winner of the Lichfield Half Marathon Matthew Missen.

The event, sponsored by Four Oaks Financial Services, saw Mr Missen lead from start to finish, completing his run in 1:22:20.

He was followed home by Gary Whitehouse in 1:13:19 with third place going to Alun Thomas in 1:14:56.

The first female athlete home was Royal Sutton AC’s Olivia Harris in 1:23:03 with Eleanor Pitcher of Bournville Harriers second in 1:27:16 and Helen Taylor third in 1:29:59.

Kevin Wilson, of organisers KP Events, said he was delighted with how the day went: “ The turn out was excellent and we managed to cope well on a day when local road closures made it difficult to get in and out of Lichfield.