Pupils serve up tea and cake to raise cash for cancer charity

Councillor Danny Russell and Mary Russell dropped in for refreshments at St Bartholomew’s CE Primary School's fundraiser in Stourport organised by the Parents, Teachers and Friends Association last Friday.
Other guests included Jon Sheers, deputy chief executive of the Severn Academies Educational Trust, of which the school is a member.
Headteacher Ian James said: “It was the first time since before the pandemic that we’ve been able to invite our community into school to join us in fundraising and we’re thrilled to have raised so much money for such a worthy cause.
"We thank the PTA and all who supported it and, of course, our young servers.”