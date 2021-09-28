Pupils serve up tea and cake to raise cash for cancer charity

Stourport Mayor and Mayoress, Danny and Mary Russell are served by year 6 pupils Katelyn Mason and Ben Ellis, with Jon Sheers, deputy CEO of Severn Academies Educational Trust and Sara Clark form the PTFA.

Councillor Danny Russell and Mary Russell dropped in for refreshments at St Bartholomew’s CE Primary School's fundraiser in Stourport organised by the Parents, Teachers and Friends Association last Friday.

Other guests included Jon Sheers, deputy chief executive of the Severn Academies Educational Trust, of which the school is a member.

Headteacher Ian James said: “It was the first time since before the pandemic that we’ve been able to invite our community into school to join us in fundraising and we’re thrilled to have raised so much money for such a worthy cause.