West Midlands' Mayor cuts the ribbon to open multi-million pound care home

Andy Street with staff and residents from Portway House.

The Mayor cut the ribbon at Portway House in Oldbury on Monday last week (September 13) 18 months later than originally planned due to the ongoing pandemic.

He joined residents and staff at the Newbury Lane facility for the event, before they commemorated the occasion by planting roses in its grounds.

The Mayor also took the opportunity to mingle with the residents and staff, as well as have discussions around social care, employment and the "dire need" for specialist facilities like Portway House.

Portway House owner, Superior Care, says the purpose-built facility sets "exceptionally high standards" in Oldbury providing "a bespoke approach" and specialist care to younger and older adults.

Each resident and their loved ones are encouraged to work in collaboration with Portway House’s team to design a personal package of support.

The centre features 48 ensuite rooms and a host of amenities including restaurant-style fine dining, lounges, wellness spas with sensory lighting, a cinema room and even a sensory namaste wellness suite.

Mayor Andy Street said: “It was an honour to officially launch this care facility to the public and what a warm welcome I received from the ladies and gentlemen living there.

"It’s clear to see the thought behind every aspect of the design and approach to care at Portway House and I was very impressed.

"Settings such as Portway House are pivotal to our communities and it’s clear to see what an impact they have on people’s lives.”

Registered Manager, Diane Williams, added: “Myself, the staff and all the residents were thrilled to meet the Mayor and we’d all like to thank him for taking the time out to officially launch our home to the public after such a long wait.

"I’m immensely proud of our Portway House family - the amazing work the staff do day in, day out to provide our lovely residents with very best tailored support is second to none.”