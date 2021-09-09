Grants on offer to help residents celebrate the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Residents and community groups can apply for funding to help their area celebrate the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Birmingham City Council says The Celebrating Communities Small Grants Funding Scheme has been assembled to maximise the benefit and legacy of being the "Proud Host City" for the event.

Ideas are being welcomed from across the city aimed at ensuring everyone feels involved with the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – whether they have a competition or cultural event in their neighbourhood or not.

Grants will be available to run initiatives which deliver against one of three themes: "Get Active", "Ready, Steady, Fun" and "Celebrating Culture".

"Getting Active" is encouraging communities to get out and get active by participating in sports and recreational activities, "Ready, Steady, Fun" is delivering community projects to ensure a local area is "Games ready" and "Celebrating Culture" is developing community-led cultural events and initiatives that encourage intergenerational activities

Birmingham wards with one councillor will receive between £11,100 and £17,500. Wards with two councillors will receive between £22,200 and £35,000.

Councillor Ian Ward, Leader of Birmingham City Council, said: “Our aim is for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games to be a Games for everyone, bringing people and communities across the city together.

“Through this fund residents and community groups can play a big part in a city-wide celebration."

The deadline for Round Two applications is November 30, 2021. Ward Forums and community voting will then take place to select the successful bids between February and March of next year, with projects then commencing in April 2022.