Delivery van full of washing machines destroyed in blaze near Bridgnorth

The aftermath of the delivery van fire

Flames ripped through the AO van, leaving the vehicle gutted and destroying the goods inside at around midday on Wednesday.

The incident happened on the B4555 in Chelmarsh, near The Bull's Head Inn.

Video from the scene showed smoke billowing from the cab of the van, which had two people inside, before the blaze spread.

WATCH footage of the fire here:

Nobody is understood to have been injured in the blaze, which led to the road being closed as firefighters doused the flames with foam.

A lorry driver, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "They were driving along and there was this big waft of smoke and flames in the cab so they jumped out and within seconds the whole thing went up.

"It was quite horrific, but at the time they did everything right. One jumped out and pulled his pal out.

"They were alright, a bit shook up with the gravity of how serious it could have been. I think it sunk in that they only just escaped with their lives.

The aftermath of the delivery van fire

Firefighters at the scene. Photo: Bridgnorth Fire Station

"It could have been far more serious and people have been seriously injured in similar fires."

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent one appliance from Bridgnorth.

Crews used two sets of breathing apparatus and two hose-reel jets to extinguish the blaze before standing down at about 12.30pm.

Firefighters at the scene. Photo: Bridgnorth Fire Station

A spokesman from Bridgnorth Fire Station said: "Crews located a van fully involved in a fire on arrival. Crews quickly got two hose reel jets and two firefighters in breathing apparatus to control and extinguish the fire.