Sporting mementos up for grabs at auction

The latest Midland Sports Auctions takes place takes place on Sunday (JUL 18) – and once more there are plenty of items that will interest the region's supporters, fans and enthusiasts.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' memorabilia features heavily in the auction with a Paultons 1923 trade card of former Staffordshire-born left back Harry Shaw, who also played for Hednesford Town.

A 1931-32 Wolves promotion souvenir is also included along with a 1895-96 Wolves team picture, complete with the original slate newspaper printing plate.

There are plenty of programmes too, such as Wolves' friendly against Celtic in 1953 and their trip to Southern Transvaal in 1957.

A programme and ticket for the game against Borussia Dortmund during the 1956-57 season, their 1958-59 FA Youth Cup match against rivals West Brom, and the 1960 FA Cup semi-final with Aston Villa, played at the Hawthorns, are also up for grabs, as well as autographs following their European match against Valencia in 1957.

Baggies fans will be interested programmes from their side's 1968 FA Cup final, a 1930-31 reserve fixture against Burnley, a programme from a match with Bury during the 1948-49 campaign, a game against Manchester United during the 1953-54 season and a rare 1939-40 wall hanging fixture list, as well as a programme following a 1950-51 university international fixture between England and Scotland, which played at their home ground.

Walsall home programmes for the 1957-58 season are included in the auction, along with programmes for two Shrewsbury Town reserves games, one against Wolves 'a' during the 1949-50 season, and Nuneaton in 1956-57.

Villa supporters may be interested in several historic programmes, including matches against West Brom during the 1925-26 season, Tottenham in 1933-34, a 1943-44 War Cup fixture against Coventry City, an 1957 FA Cup semi final, also against the Baggies, which was played at Molineux, and a 1982 European Cup final programme and ticket, following the club's greatest achievement in 1982.

For cricket fans there is a hand-signed letter from Walter Hadlee, of New Zealand, to Warwickshire CCC and also The Bears annual report from 1898.

Other items of note include a signed photo of Paul Gascoigne's goal against Scotland during the 1996 Euros and 1966 World Cup tickets, along with a plethora of speedway photographs and programmes, as well as motorbike and sidecar memorabilia.

Boxers Ricky Hatton, Muhammed Ali, Dick Turpin, Henry Cooper, Sugar Ray Leonard, Carl Frampton and Evander Holyfield feature in the auction, as well as memorabilia from past Olympics Games, Commonwealth Games and horse race meetings.

Tim Beddow, a consultant at Midland Sports Auctions, said: “Our latest auction has more than 1,650 lots, featuring many Wolves, Albion, Villa, Walsall and Blues items along with clubs from further afield.

"Speedway, boxing, rugby, motorsport and cricket collector's are also well catered for.

"We are also interested in talking to potential vendors who have quality items for inclusion in our forthcoming auctions."

The auctioneers also offers potential vendors the chance to either place items in up-and-coming auctions or, for those who wish to sell their collections, a free no obligation valuation service is available.