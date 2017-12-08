Advertising
School closures in Staffordshire and the West Midlands - latest list
This is the list so far of schools closed today because of the weather. It will be updated as more come in:
- Dudley
Cotwall End Primary School in Sedgley
Brier School
- Sandwell
Albert Pritchard Infants
Annie Lennard Primary
Blackheath Primary
Brandhall Primary
Brickhouse Primary
Bristnall Hall Academy
Burnt Tree Primary
Causeway Green Primary
Eaton Valley Primary
Grace Mary Primary
King George V Primary School
Moat Farm Infant School and Lavender Farm Nursery
Moat Farm Junior School
Great Bridge Primary
Harvills Hawthorn Primary School
Holly Lodge
Jubilee Park Academy
Oakham Primary School
Ormiston Forge Academy
Phoenix Collegiate
Primrose Centre
Reddal Hill Primary School
Sacred Heart Primary
Silvertrees Academy
Springfield Primary
Stuart Bathurst
St John Bosco
St Michaels High School
Summerhill Primary
Temple Meadow Primary
Tipton Green Junior School
Tividale Community Primary School
Tividale Hall Primary
Wodensborough Ormiston Academy
Wood Green Academy
Wood Green Junior School
- Walsall
St Peter's Catholic Primary School
Lane Head Nursery
Rosedale CofE Infant School
Short Heath Junior School
Barcroft Primary
St Thomas More Catholic
Rowley View Nursery School
Joseph Leckie Academy
Mary Elliot Special School
The Jane Lane School
Old Hall School
Willenhall E-Act
Jubilee Academy
- Staffordshire
Chase View School in Rugeley
Hollies School, Stafford
- Wolverhampton
Wightwick Hall School, Wolverhampton
Cherry Trees School, Wombourne
