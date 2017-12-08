Menu

School closures in Staffordshire and the West Midlands - latest list

This is the list so far of schools closed today because of the weather. It will be updated as more come in:

Stuart Bathurst is affected
  • Dudley

Cotwall End Primary School in Sedgley

Brier School

  • Sandwell

Albert Pritchard Infants

Annie Lennard Primary

Blackheath Primary

Brandhall Primary

Brickhouse Primary

Bristnall Hall Academy

Burnt Tree Primary

Causeway Green Primary

Eaton Valley Primary

Grace Mary Primary

King George V Primary School

Moat Farm Infant School and Lavender Farm Nursery

Moat Farm Junior School

Great Bridge Primary

Harvills Hawthorn Primary School

Holly Lodge

Jubilee Park Academy

Oakham Primary School

Ormiston Forge Academy

Phoenix Collegiate

Primrose Centre

Reddal Hill Primary School

Sacred Heart Primary

Silvertrees Academy

Springfield Primary

Stuart Bathurst

St John Bosco

St Michaels High School

Summerhill Primary

Temple Meadow Primary

Tipton Green Junior School

Tividale Community Primary School

Tividale Hall Primary

Wodensborough Ormiston Academy

Wood Green Academy

Wood Green Junior School

  • Walsall

St Peter's Catholic Primary School

Lane Head Nursery

Rosedale CofE Infant School

Short Heath Junior School

Barcroft Primary

St Thomas More Catholic

Rowley View Nursery School

Joseph Leckie Academy

Mary Elliot Special School

The Jane Lane School

Old Hall School

Willenhall E-Act

Jubilee Academy

  • Staffordshire

Chase View School in Rugeley

Hollies School, Stafford

  • Wolverhampton

Wightwick Hall School, Wolverhampton

Cherry Trees School, Wombourne

