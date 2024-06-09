31 photos of Wolverhampton Pride Plaza entertainment headlined by Denise Van Outen and Duncan James

Market Square transformed into Pride Plaza on Saturday evening and was packed with people, colour and fun as part of the city's day of celebrating the LGTBQ+ community.

Denise Van Outen was among those who took to the Carlsberg Marston’s Plaza Stage with her live DJ set, whilst Duncan James from boy band Blue helped bring the crowd to their feet.

The line-up further included sets from vocal drag sensation Trixie Lee, rapper Nate Ethan, musical theatre star Jaymi Hensley and male vocalist Lee Anthony.

There were also a number of market stalls, with plenty of food and drink offerings to choose from.

It followed the Pride Parade, sponsored by Enjoy Wolverhampton BID, which was held earlier in the day and saw hundreds proudly march the city's streets.

Pictures taken by Express & Star photographer Steve Leath show how the fun continued into the evening at the Pride Plaza.

Wolverhampton Pride

Rafael Sax entertaining the crowds at Wolverhampton Pride