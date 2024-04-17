'It's music to our ears!' Wolverhampton vinyl and vintage store spinning up for Record Store Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Vinyl and Vintage on Cleveland Street is preparing for its 13th annual event for Record Store Day 2024.

The event will see record lovers from far and wide go digging for items, often exclusives, from the Record Store Day participant stores, with Claire Howell, owner of Vinyl and Vintage, saying shoppers are usually lining up outside the doors.

Claire said: "We are very excited. We do this for the people and we do it for the collectors. It takes us an awful long time to prepare and get ready for this.

"It really has been a growing market for a good number of years now, but any collector that has been collecting for as long as we have knows that it never really went away."

Claire says that the day is a great chance to meet like-minded people or to meet new friends who have similar tastes in music.

She continued: "It's really just great to get people into the store, that's what this was designed to do really, to get people into the store and meet each other and get a great record.

"We aren't really doing anything over the top special this year, but there is great banter for those who queue up and it's a great chance to join a very inclusive group of people. Come down and support an independent record shop with a friendly staff."

The event will take place on April 20, with potential shoppers asked to check online at what is available before you buy.

More details, including what is available and what stores will be taking part this year, can be found on the Record Store Day website.