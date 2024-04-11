War Horse to be shown for the first time in Wolverhampton in 2025

The award-winning play will be shown in the three-tiered Victorian auditorium of the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre, which has been open since 1894.

War Horse has been adapted by Nick Stafford and tells the story of a young boy named Albert and his horse Joey in the First World War.

The drama, which features puppetry designed by South Africa’s Handspring Puppet Company, tell the story of Joey getting shipped off to the battlefield in France. Albert, who is too young to enlist, now must embark on a journey to bring the horse home.

This showing will mark 110 years since the start of the First World War and will be running from March 11 to 22.

The play, which took to the stage for the first time in 2007, will be shown in Wolverhampton with new director Katie Henry at the helm. It has been seen in 97 cities across 14 countries, such as Canada, Germany, the UK and Ireland, North America, the Netherlands and Belgium.

Tickets will be on sale this year from 10am on May 13 for Friends of the Grand Theatre and members. National Theatre Priority sales will open from 10am on May 15 with public sales opening at 10am on May 16. Become a Friend of the Grand now to secure the best seats at grandtheatre.co.uk/memberships.

Assisted performances will be available.

The showing will mark the 40th anniversary of the much-loved classic novel by Michael Morpurgo.

For more information on the production, see: WarHorseOnStage.com.

By Murthaza Ali-Hassan