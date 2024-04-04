Ravers from across the country to descend on Wolverhampton for Saturday's Back To The Roots festival

The biggest line up of 1990s Old Skool dance music stars will be performing at the Hangar from 2pm to 2am on Saturday.

Back To The Roots has assembled a who's who of rave icons who in the 'second summer of love' in 1989 spearheaded the biggest youth culture movement since the 1960s.

As well as rave's first generation of stars there will also be favourites from genres which followed in house music's dancing feet including Drum & Bass and Jungle.

Shades of Rhythm, Baby D, Altern 8, Doc Scott, Nookie, Bryan Gee, 2 Bad Mice, Jumping Jack Frost,| Fabio & Grooverider. Phantasy, RATTY, Jumpin Jack Frost, MC Magika, Man Parris, Micky Finn and Robbie Dee are just a few of the names who will be performing.

Due to average age of the clientèle closer to being 48 than 18, unlike the first time round, the growing popularity of rave reunions mean turning the clock back literally. Instead of dancing until the sun comes up now events like Back To The Roots, start early, and finish in time for a decent night's kip.

Back To The Roots promoter Aimran Majid believes the talent on show will attract visitors from far and wide.

He said: "This is the biggest Old Skool 90s rave party to hit the Midlands in the last 20 years. The line up speaks for itself, it is the Avengers of the world of Old Skool rave in terms of artists assembled.

"It is an all star legendary cast from house hold names to rare performances from so many icons."

He added: "We expect people to travel from all over the United Kingdom and for the event to sell out. This is set to be an incredible day filled full of those amazing 90’s vibes.

"It’s time take that ultimate trip down memory lane, time to go back in time, time to reminisce."

Baby D will be performing live between 3pm and 4pm and is looking forward to the event, she said: "I cannot wait to get to Wolverhampton for Back to the Roots. I cannot believe all the artists who are coming, it will be brilliant."

For tickets to Back To The Roots visit https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Wolverhampton/The-Hangar-/Back-To-The-Roots.