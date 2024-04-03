Dance teacher is first ever Miss Wolverhampton set for the Miss England finals held in home city

Sophie Dickson, who was born in Burntwood but grew up in Cheslyn Hay, said being involved in the beauty competition was 'never anything' she was looking into doing.

But everything changed after the 22-year-old was approached by the director of Miss England who asked her to represent Wolverhampton.

Sophie Dickson from Cheslyn Hay was crowned Miss Wolverhampton, and is now the first Wolverhampton competitor in the running for the Miss England title.

"I spoke to my mom about it and what it would mean to me," Sophie said. "Coming from a more disadvantaged family, where it was just me and my mom when I was growing up, I realised that I wanted to show young girls from similar situations that you can do something like this. You don't have to have thousands of followers, just a few close people around you."

Sophie said she has a 'lovely' family made up of her three siblings, a step-brother and step-sister, and a half-sister.

After a number of interviews and judges votes – not to forget the cheers from the audience – Sophie was crowned Miss Wolverhampton at the finals on March 15. She was one of seven girls who attended the glamorous award ceremony at the Grand Station.

Sophie Dickson, AKA Miss Wolverhampton

"I was not expecting it at all," she said. "I said to my mom that I want to go just for the experience, because I have already made so many amazing friends there. I just went to enjoy myself. And suddenly the crowed was screaming my number! It felt so strange but it was an amazing feeling being there with my family and friends."