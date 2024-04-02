Bowling club hosting spring beer festival in Wolverhampton

Penn Bowling and Social Club in Manor Road is hosting the event from May 24 to 27 over the Spring Bank Holiday weekend.

A wide range of real ales and cider will be featured at the festival which is open to non-members.

There will also be live music and hot food each day.

It will be open on the Friday from 5pm to 12 noon and on Saturday and Sunday from 12 noon to 12 midnight.

Bank Holiday Monday opening hours will be 12 noon to 11pm.