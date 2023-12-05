Elvis returning to Civic for first concert in 30 years

He has teamed up with keyboard player Steve Nieve, who has been a member of the bands The Attractions and The Imposters who have played with Elvis over many years, for a tour in September next year.

They come to the Civic at The Halls on September 25.

Elvis will have celebrated his 70th birthday by the time of the tour.

He released his first album My Aim is True in 1977 and his chart hits include Oliver's Army, Good Year for the Roses and Watching the Detectives.

Tickets for the Wolverhampton concert go on sale on Friday, December 8.