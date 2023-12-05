Duology to play final jazz concert of the year at Wolverhampton venue

Saxophonist Tim Garland and pianist/keyboards player Jason Rebello - the duo Duology - have both had rave reviews as bandleaders and as performers in many outstanding groups.

Tim said he was surprised to have a concert so close to Christmas, as that is unusual in the jazz world.

“But it’s actually a lovely thing to do,” he added.

‘You’ll catch us at the end of a very active year, and it will be a lovely way to wrap it up. We’ve dipped several times into Europe, as well as playing in Britain and Ireland.”

The duo first met at the Guildhall School of Music in London, though the pianist was younger than most of the students there.

“Jason was such a prodigy he was allowed in early,” explained Tim.

Their album as a duo, Life To Life, was released earlier this year.