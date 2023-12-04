Paddy McGuiness to visit Wolverhampton in first stand-up tour in eight years

A familiar face on British television, Paddy will perform at the Civic Halls at the venue on March 1, 2025, with tickets going on sale this week.

The "Top Gear" host and former face of ITV's "Take Me Out" will kick start his 40-show tour, "Nearly There", in Blackburn next year, before travelling across the country in hopes of making people laugh.

His appearance at The Halls was announced by the venue on social media on Monday morning.

A statement on X, formerly Twitter, read: "One of the country’s best-loved comedians, Paddy McGuiness, brings his Nearly There Tour to The Halls Wolverhampton in March 2025.

"Tickets are available Friday from 10am."

To buy tickets and to sign up to pre-sale, visit The Hall's website.