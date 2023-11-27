Festive bingo shows in Wolverhampton will celebrate rock band Queen
Bingo players can celebrate one of the greatest rock bands of all time with two Queen-inspired shows in Wolverhampton in December.
By Lisa O'Brien
Published
Each festive Bongo’s Bingo show at its new home Astoria in Skinner Street will feature all of Queen’s biggest hits and Christmas classics.
There will also be crazy prizes and dance-offs at Bongo’s Will Rock You.
The shows in Wolverhampton take place on December 15 and 23
People can visit bongosbingo.co.uk for tickets.