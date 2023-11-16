Jesus Christ Superstar cast shares excitement about performing at Wolverhampton Grand

A new, reimagined production of the global rock opera hit the stage for the first time last night.

Directed by Timothy Sheader, and with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, the 'mesmerising' performance will run until November 18 – and is sure to be a big hit.

Coventry-born Ian McIntosh, Hannah Richardson and Shem Omari James spoke to the Express & Star about what it means to be performing at the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre.

It's not the first time Ian has performed at the Grand either – the 35-year-old has been in five shows on the Wolverhampton stage, the first being High School Musical in 2010, and said he "loves it".

He said: "Wolverhampton is a great place, and the theatre itself is amazing. Usually after the first night we have drinks as a well-done and welcome by the theatre, but here we got given a curry. That was quite nice. The samosas were amazing; I'm still in awe of the samosas."

Hannah, whose last gig involved touring the US in the musical 'The Last Ship', and appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! said: "I'm really excited to be here, I have never been before. I didn't try the curry but had a massive Nando's which was amazing."

Shem, a final year student at Arts Ed London with a seasoned background in performing arts, said: "It's my first time in Wolverhampton, and I'm excited to be performing here. It's really cool and a really nice place."

After performing in Wolverhampton, the cast will continue their UK wide tour moving on to countless other stages across the country, including Birmingham Hippodrome.